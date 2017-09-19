While You Were Sleeping: Red Sox Win In Extras; Lions Top Giants On MNF

The Detroit Lions improved to 2-0 with a 24-10 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Monday Night Football.

What did the Lions’ win mean for Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford and Giants QB Eli Manning? And how dominant have the Boston Red Sox been in extra innings this season after their latest venture into extra frames with the Baltimore Orioles? NESN.com’s Courtney Cox breaks it all down.

Check out the video above for more on what happened in the world of sports while you were sleeping, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott and Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images