White Sox Post Wrong Puerto Rico Flag In Disaster-Support Tweets

The Chicago White Sox initially swung and missed with their public support of Puerto Rico.

The Major League Baseball team shared a photo on Twitter on Wednesday night in which Cuba’s flag appeared instead of Puerto Rico’s. Chicago sent the Tweets in the aftermath of the latest Mexico earthquake and the havoc Hurricane Maria wreaked on Puerto Rico.

Before tonight's game, the #WhiteSox wish to send our best wishes and thoughts to Mexico and Puerto Rico and their people. pic.twitter.com/3tBrxNiyNw — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 20, 2017

Cuba’s and Puerto Rico’s flags have similar designs, but the former’s features a red pennant and blue stripes, and the latter’s has a blue pennant and red stripes. Both contain a white star in the middle of the pennant.

The White Sox soon acknowledged their error and took steps to correct it. Many users appreciated the team’s forthrightness.

We apologize for the mistake in our graphic – here is the actual P.R. flag. (Thanks for the assist, Geo). pic.twitter.com/hdfD5I3GH9 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 21, 2017

Just posted the correct graphic. We apologize again. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 21, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images