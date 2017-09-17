Who Do You Think Really Won Controversial Canelo Vs. GGG Superfight?

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin put on a show Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Most boxing fans probably can agree on that.

The fight that’s been brewing for years somehow managed to live up to the hype, with both Canelo and GGG having their moments in an absolute brawl that went to the judges’ scorecards after 12 rounds of back-and-forth action.

But the end result was controversial. Not just because the fight ended in a draw. But also because one judge scored the bout 118-110 in favor of Canelo, who some folks — including one of the other judges — actually believe lost the fight. The other scorecards were 115-113 in favor of GGG and 114-114, both of which were much more reasonable given what transpired in the ring.

So, for those of you who watched the devastating showdown, what do you think? Are you OK with the fight being a draw or do you believe one of the fighters should have walked away victorious?

Either way, both combatants expressed interest in a rematch, which could be one for the ages if the first matchup is any indication.

