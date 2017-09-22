Why Diego Costa’s Chelsea To Atletico Madrid Transfer Was Born Months Ago

Diego Costa and Chelsea FC finally will break up in January 2018.

The Blues on Thursday agreed to sell the 28-year-old striker to Atletico Madrid for a reported £53 million (€60 million/$71 million), pending completion of a physical examination and contract negotiations. Costa soon will join his new teammates in practice but won’t be eligible to play competitive games for Atletico Madrid until January 2018 due to the club’s transfer ban.

Nevertheless, he and Chelsea were keen to move on from each other as soon as possible and finalize one of soccer’s messiest divorces in recent memory. But why would Chelsea want to sell a striker whose 52 Premier League goals were pivotal in the two titles they won in his three-years at Stamford Bridge?

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard examined this question this week on the “NESN Soccer Show.” Watch the video above for their analysis of Costa’s impending transfer.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports