Why Do MLB Teams Insist On Running When Jackie Bradley Jr. Has The Ball?

Here’s a quick little P.S.A. for Major League Baseball teams everywhere: When Jackie Bradley Jr. has the ball in his hand, you probably oughta stop right where you are on the basepaths.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder is once again having a tremendous defensive season, and he made one of his finest plays of the campaign Monday night in the Red Sox’s dramatic, come from behind win in 11 innings over the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore designated hitter Pedro Alvarez — who might be the slowest man in all of professional baseball — smoked a ball to the left-center gap in the eighth inning of an 8-8 game. Alvarez really squared it up, which might have worked against him, as it got to Bradley in a heartbeat. Also working against Alvarez, though, was his decision to try and turn the gapper into a double.

Bradley quickly retrieved the ball and threw a missile to second base to nab Alvarez.

A 96 mph seed from the outfield is just absurd, especially considering where and how the center fielder retrieved the ball and just how far he had to throw it.

Makes you wonder what kind of damage JBJ could do on the mound, doesn’t it?

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images