Why Marshawn Lynch Is ‘Happy’ With Seahawks’ Super Bowl XLIX Play Call

The New England Patriots and their fans apparently aren’t the only ones happy with what happened on the Super Bowl XLIX game-winning play.

That game-winning play, of course, involved the Seattle Seahawks electing to throw the ball in the closing seconds despite having Marshawn Lynch as their running back. And that decision backfired, as Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson to clinch the Patriots’ fourth Super Bowl title.

Lynch now is a member of his hometown Oakland Raiders after retiring for a year, and during a recent interview with DraftKings, he was asked about not that fateful Super Bowl XLIX sequence. And his answer might surprise you.

“I’m kinda glad, I’m happy, me too,” Lynch told comedian Johnno Wilson, as transcribed by For The Win. “To tell you the truth. Not because of that, because then I probably wouldn’t have the opportunity to play in my hometown. I think I’m getting sympathy opportunities … That ain’t modest. Had we ran that and we would’ve scored, I’d be in a different position, and it probably wouldn’t be in the position for me to actually be playing for the home team.”

That’s certainly an interesting view of what happened that night and the years since.

You can see the whole interview in the video below.

Thumbnail photo Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images