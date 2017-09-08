Why Max Kellerman Believes You Should ‘Take A Good Look’ At Tom Brady

Max Kellerman sounds convinced that Tom Brady’s best days are behind him.

Brady struggled Thursday night as the New England Patriots suffered a surprising 42-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium, and Kellerman wasted little time in declaring Friday morning on ESPN’s “First Take” that we should all take a good, long look at the 40-year-old quarterback.

“Brady will bounce back and look good at times,” Kellerman said. “But if you love Tom Brady, take a good look, because this season is the last you will see of him. He will never be Tom Brady again after this.

“Don’t get mad at me. I don’t have a vested interest in this. If he’s able to do it, I’ll be amazed. It’ll be amazing to see. But the history of the NFL says no one’s ever done it after age 41. Why would Tom Brady be different?”

Of course, it should be noted that Kellerman’s been preparing to write off Brady for a while now, even saying last offseason that the Patriots QB will “fall off a cliff” at some point and become “a bum in short order.” Thus, his opinion is unlikely to change, especially after Thursday’s game, in which Brady completed just 16 of 36 passes for 267 yards.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images