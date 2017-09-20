Why ‘Pissed Off’ Daniel Cormier Almost Threw Away UFC Championship Belts

Daniel Cormier understandably was upset after being knocked out by Jon Jones at UFC 214.

After all, the defeat was his second to Jones, who had just returned from a one-year suspension for a failed drug test, and it resulted in him losing the UFC light heavyweight championship. Not to mention, the two traded verbal jabs throughout the lead-up to the fight, so the rivalry was personal.

Cormier was so angry after UFC 214, in fact, that he considered taking his UFC title belts out of his home display and throwing them in the trash.

“I was pissed off, man,” Cormier said Monday on “The MMA Hour,” per MMAFighting.com. “I just couldn’t believe that that happened. You don’t understand me, you know? It’s like this thing, I guess it’s like a wrestling thing, you get so mad, you don’t think about the the emotion and reaction, and then you regret it later. I would have regretted throwing those away. My wife wouldn’t let me.”

The result of the July 29 fight since has been changed to a no-contest, as Jones failed another drug test. Cormier is the champion again. But he still hasn’t returned the belts to his home display. People even questioned the belts’ whereabouts recently when Cormier hosted a party at his house to watch the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin boxing match and the Luke Rockhold-David Branch UFC Fight Night.

“I still haven’t put those back up,” explained Cormier, whose other mixed martial arts belts apparently are on display. “I tried to throw them away but my wife wouldn’t let me. So I just put them away in my closet. I’m still not at the point now where I can take all these belts out and face them every day.”

If time really does heal all wounds, Cormier’s UFC light heavyweight title belts someday will return to their place of prominence. Just not yet.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images