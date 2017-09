The Boston Red Sox’s lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday once again is without Hanley Ramirez.

And although the Sox continue to play well, the fact remains that Ramirez gives the team something that’s difficult to replace.

Watch John Farrell talk about the “different presence” Ramirez provides in the above video from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images