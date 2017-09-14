World Cup 2018 Tickets On Sale: Prices, How To Buy, Apply For FIFA Soccer Seats

Soccer fans now can start budgeting their impending trips to Russia.

Tickets for the 2018 FIFA World Cup went on sale Thursday, when FIFA opened the application process on its website. Fans can apply to buy single-game tickets, venue-specific tickets and a series of team-specific tickets.

FIFA also announced ticket prices for the soccer showcase. Prices will range from $23 for Russia residents to $1,100 for select attendees of the 2018 World Cup final.

Here’s the three-phase application and sales process (via FIFA.com):

Sales phase 1 (divided into two stages)

During the first period of sales phase 1, which starts on September 14 and finishes on October 12, 2017, fans will be able to submit their ticket applications. During this sales period, it will make no difference whether they submit their applications on day 1, the last day or any time in between, as all applications will have the same chance of being successful. In cases where the number of tickets applied for exceeds the available inventory, tickets will be allocated by a random selection draw process. All successful, partially successful and unsuccessful applicants will be duly notified of the outcome of their applications by November 16, 2017. Sales phase 1 concludes with the period from November 16 to November 28, during which tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Sales phase 2 (divided into two stages)

Following the Final Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on December 1, 2017, sales phase 2 will comprise a random selection draw period from December 5, 2017 to January 31, 2018 and a further first-come, first-served period from 13 March to 3 April 2018. Tickets purchased during sales phases 1 and 2 will be delivered free of charge to fans in the weeks leading up to the tournament, with deliveries planned to start in April/May 2018 (subject to change). Last-minute sales

Fans will also have a final chance to secure tickets during the last-minute sales phase, which will be implemented on a first-come, first-served basis from April 18 to July 15, 2018, the day of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ final.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images