World Cup Qualifying CONCACAF Standings: Mexico Qualifies, USA In Trouble

Another defeat has put the United States men’s soccer team’s dreams in jeopardy.

Costa Rica’s 2-0 upset win over USA on Friday night in New Jersey changed the complexion of 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying in the CONCACAF region. Instead of a deadlock for second place in the six-team tournament, Costa Rica now leads USA by six points with three games to play and is a near certainty to qualify for next summer’s World Cup. USA now is tied with Honduras for third place.

The top three CONCACAF finishers automatically qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The fourth-place finisher will face a team from Asia in a two-game playoff.

Here are the latest CONCACAF standings.

First-place Mexico clinched its World Cup spot Friday with a 1-0 win over Panama.

Five teams have now qualified for the 2018 World Cup. 🇷🇺 Russia (host)

🇧🇷 Brazil

🇮🇷 Iran

🇯🇵Japan

🇲🇽Mexico — Paul Carr (@PCarrESPN) September 2, 2017

Mexico: 5th team to clinch its berth to the 2018 World Cup, it's Mexico's 7th straight appearance — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 2, 2017

Mexico: 16th World Cup appearance, T-4th-most all-time and most by any country not to win a World Cup — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 2, 2017

USA’s World Cup chances and upcoming games

The U.S. still controls its own destiny, but its margin for error has all but evaporated. It will qualify for the World Cup by winning its last next three games, which are against teams below them in the standings.

USA will visit Honduras on Tuesday Honduras in a now-crucial contest. USA then will host Panama on Oct. 6 and conclude its World Cup qualifying campaign Oct. 10 at Trinidad and Tobago.



