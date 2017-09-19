Xander Bogaerts Explains Red Sox’s Offensive Approach During Comeback Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox found themselves in quite the predicament early in Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Following a shaky outing from starter Doug Fister, the Sox were pegged with a five-run deficit against a powerful O’s lineup. But thanks to timely hitting and a series of great at-bats, Boston dug its way back and ultimately topped its American League East rival 10-8 in 11 innings.

After the game, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts explained the offensive approach the team maintained during the game that made the comeback possible.

To hear what Bogaerts had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images