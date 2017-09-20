Young Fan Struck By Line Drive In Scary Moment At Yankee Stadium

There was a terrifying moment that took place during the New York Yankees game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

A young fan, who was sitting behind the third base dugout, was hit by a line drive off the bat of Todd Frazier and had to be carried away.

#Yankees #Twins game stops after a Todd Frazier foul ball hits a kid in the stands. Scary moment in New York. pic.twitter.com/D4RKc4egXS — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) September 20, 2017

Players from both the Yankees and Twins were visibly shaken by the incident, as they waited for the child to be carried away before resuming play.

The Yankees released an update on the fan.

The Yankees released this statement concerning the fan who was struck by a foul ball this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/BtOo30fpyq — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 20, 2017

We hope the young fan is OK, and that these moments cause Major League Baseball to extend the netting past the dugouts. There’s absolutely no reason not to do it.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter