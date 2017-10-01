2017 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Apache Warrior 400 At Dover Online

The first cutoff race of the The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is here, as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Apache Warrior 400 at Dover International Speedway

With eight races remaining in the playoffs, the 16 drivers pursuing a championship are ready to do whatever it takes at the “Monster Mile.” One of those drivers is Jimmie Johnson, who’s an 11-time winner at Dover, but currently is seventh in the playoff standings, and has some work to do if he wants to win his eight Cup championship.

And even though Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t racing for a Cup title, he still will garner plenty of attention, as he’s making his final appearance at the mile-long track in Dover, Del.

After this race, four drivers will be eliminated from the playoffs. There’s no better time to be a racing fan.

Here’s how to watch the Apache Warrior 400 online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images