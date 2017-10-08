2017 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Bank Of America 500 At Charlotte Online

The fourth race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs is here, as drivers are set to compete Sunday in the Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

With seven races remaining in the playoffs, the field of championship-eligible drivers has been narrowed to 12. That includes Kyle Busch, who comes into Charlotte having won two consecutive playoff races. But he like everyone else, still is looking up at Martin Truex Jr., who leads the Cup playoff standings.

And even though Dale Earnhardt Jr. isn’t racing for a Cup title, he still will garner plenty of attention, as he’s making his final appearance at NASCAR’s spiritual headquarters.

Here’s how to watch the Bank of America 500 online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 8, at 1:10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images