49ers Ask Unbelievably Sad Question In Fan Experience Survey

It’s tough to be a San Francisco 49ers fan these days.

The Niners have shown some promise this season, but the NFC West club is one of the two remaining winless teams in the league through seven weeks of the 2017 campaign.

While San Francisco can’t exactly provide a quality product on the field at present, the organization appears to be searching for other ways to entice fans to attend games. And in a recent fan experience questionnaire, one question sums up just how rough it is for the 49ers right now.

The 49ers sent a questionnaire to fans asking "in terms of game day experience how important is it that your team wins?" — Ann Killion (@annkillion) October 25, 2017

There were several options for answers including: Not important. — Ann Killion (@annkillion) October 25, 2017

Yikes.

But who knows, maybe some fans just enjoy taking in a sporting event in sunny California with the sole hope that both teams try their best and have fun.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images