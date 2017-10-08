49ers’ Eric Reid Rips Vice President Mike Pence For Leaving Colts Game

The Indianapolis Colts beat the San Francisco 49ers, 26-23, at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, but everyone’s talking about Vice President Mike Pence.

Before the game, some 49ers players knelt during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” That prompted Pence to walk out before the opening kickoff, citing an unwillingness to “dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our flag, or our national anthem.”

Furthermore, Pence’s decision apparently was influenced by President Donald Trump who, in a tweet, said he asked Pence “to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country.”

After the game, 49ers safety Eric Reid ripped the VP, and said his “PR stunt” was an example of “systemic oppression.”

Whether you agree with Pence or Reid, and whether you approve or disprove of protesting the national anthem, what took place in Indianapolis on Sunday was bizarre.

These protests, which seemingly were on their last legs at the start of the season, likely have been given new life, thanks to the actions of both the President and the Vice President.

Thumbnail photo via Liz Moughon/Courier-Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK Images