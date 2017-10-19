49ers’ Reuben Foster, Ray-Ray Armstrong Escape Armed Robbers In San Francisco

Reuben Foster and Ray-Ray Armstrong have benefited richly from their own conditioning.

Robbers targeted the San Francisco 49ers players early Monday morning, briefly holding them at gunpoint, according to Mission Local’s Joe Eskenazi. Foster and Armstrong were leaving San Francisco nightclub Love and Propaganda, when two masked men jumped out of a car, approached the NFL players and pointed an assault rifle and handgun at them. Foster, Armstrong, one of their companions and an accompanying security guard ran to a nearby hotel where they called police, while the robbers hopped back into their car and drove off. Neither player was harmed or lost possessions.

“We are aware of the reports regarding the robbery and are very thankful no one was harmed,” 49ers spokesman Bob Lange said in a statement. “Reuben and Ray-Ray have been, and will continue to be, cooperative with any further police investigation.”

Foster’s intuition was a key factor in how the incident played out. While inside Love and Propaganda, he noticed a white Audi repeatedly driving by, perhaps casing the club. The suspicious activity left Foster feeling “like he was going to be robbed,” Eskenazi reported, citing police reports. Foster even gave his watch and rings to a friend inside the club and asked a security guard to walk him and Armstrong to their cars. The robbers ultimately proved Foster correct.

Thank heavens Foster and Co. reacted by doing what came naturally to them: run.

