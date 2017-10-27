Aaron Rodgers Claims Anthony Barr Gave Him The Finger After Injuring Him

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t happy with Anthony Barr after the hit that might have ended the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s season, but what apparently wasn’t seen on TV was the Minnesota Vikings linebacker’s reaction to Rodgers’ gripes.

Barr broke Rodgers’ collarbone in a game earlier this month when he drove the Packers QB to the ground on his right throwing shoulder. After the play, Rodgers could be seen mouthing off at Barr.

While Barr has said all the right things publicly, Rodgers claims Barr was a little less civil right after it happened.

“I looked over at him as I walked off the field, cameras caught me saying something to him, but what they missed was him (giving me the) finger (and) ‘suck it’ sign,” Rodgers said Thursday night on TBS’ “Late Night With Conan O’Brien.”

“Everyone is going to be entitled to their opinion. If it happened to my quarterback, I’d probably say it was illegal and the same thing,” Barr told reporters last week, per NFL.com. “They’re trying to defend their guy, and you don’t want to see a player get injured.”

Packers reporter Aaron Nagler told a follower on Twitter he heard the same story through “several people” with the Packers, but there’s no video evidence.

Who knows? Maybe Barr is just a big fan of WWE’s Attitude Era.

Rodgers recently underwent surgery to repair the shoulder, and there’s reportedly slight hope he could return before the end of the season.

