Aaron Rodgers Injury: Four Fantasy Football Replacements For Packers QB

Green Bay Packers fans and fantasy football owners got some bad news Sunday when Aaron Rodgers left the game against the Minnesota Vikings after suffering a broken collarbone.
It is unknown if Rodgers’ season is over, but either way, he will miss a lot of time, meaning the Packers, and your fantasy team will need to find a suitable replacement for a large chunk of the season.
While Green Bay appears set on riding with third-year signal-caller Brett Hundley, your team can do a lot better with these four options.
1. Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals
While Palmer hasn’t looked like the dynamic passer of a few years ago, he’s still put up some decent numbers, aside from his Week 5 stinker against the Philadelphia Eagles. Palmer is averaging 314 yards per game while dealing with a patchwork offense that is missing running back David Johnson. But now that Adrian Peterson has taken over the running back duties, the passing game should open up for the Cardinals, as was evident Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Palmer completed his first 12 pass attempts.
2. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams
The second-year signal-caller has looked like the No. 1 draft pick from a year ago under new head coach Sean McVay. Goff has thrown for seven touchdowns and just three interceptions while averaging 8.3 yards per completion. The Rams have a dynamic offense that is filled with weapons, so the big-play potential certainly is there. You could do a lot worse than Goff.
3. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals
Dalton and the Bengals look to be on the right track after starting the season 0-3. After opening the season with a four-interception performance against the Baltimore Ravens, Dalton has thrown seven touchdowns and just two interceptions in his last three contests. It’s not an ideal pickup, but in deeper leagues, you might have to take a chance on the Dalton-to-A.J. Green connection.
4. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts
He might not be back yet, but Luck is a good option to stash, as his increased workload in practice appears to signal that the star QB is close to returning. Luck is one of the best passers in the league when he’s healthy, so finding a placeholder at QB (Eli Manning?) until he’s ready to go could help save your season.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports
Powered by WordPress.com VIP