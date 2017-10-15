Aaron Rodgers Injury: Packers QB Exits Game Vs. Vikings With Shoulder Ailment

Hold your breaths, Green Bay Packers fans.
Star Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings early in the fourth quarter, sending Packers fans and fantasy football owners into panic mode.
Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr delivered a big hit on Rodgers, who appeared to land hard on his right shoulder. The Packers quarterback walked off under his own power but was carted to the locker room to be evaluated. He was diagnosed with a right shoulder injury and ruled as questionable to return.
Losing Rodgers for any period of time obviously would be a tough blow for Green Bay, as backup Brett Hundley has attempted just 11 passes during his two years in the NFL.
Stay tuned for more updates.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Images
