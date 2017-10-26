Aaron Rodgers Reveals Number Of Screws Needed To Fix Broken Collarbone

Aaron Rodgers is on the mend, thanks to a rather significant medical procedure.

The Packers quarterback will reveal Thursday night during his appearance on “Conan” that doctors have inserted 13 screws into his collarbone to help heal the broken bone he suffered in Green Bay’s Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers slips his recovery update into a “Clueless Gamer” segment in which he plays “Assassin’s Creed Origins” with host Conan O’Brien.

“I rolled out to my right, I threw the ball,” Rodgers says, per USA TODAY. “And I got tackled and kind of slammed on the ground. But I’m good now, 13 screws later and here I am.”

Rodgers told ESPN on Thursday via text message he might have embellished the number of screws in his shoulder.

“It’s TV,” he said. “Sometimes you exaggerate. And then sometimes, you tell the truth.”

The Packers placed Rodgers on injured reserve following his surgery, ruling him out until at least Week 15. Whether he returns this season remains to be seen, but he’ll undoubtedly have plenty of chances to play video games during his down time.

