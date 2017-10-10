ACC Football Odds: Clemson Heavy Favorite On The Road Vs. Syracuse

The Syracuse Orange will be gunning for their first win over Clemson since 1996 when they host the Tigers in an ACC conference matchup Friday night as 23-point underdogs on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
Syracuse posted a 41-0 win over Clemson as narrow two-point chalk at the Gator Bowl on New Year’s Day 1996 but has since dropped four straight to the defending national champions going into Friday’s Tigers vs. Orange betting matchup at the Carrier Dome.
The Orange suffered a 54-0 beating as 28-point underdogs in a visit to Clemson last season and have continued to surrender big point totals this season, allowing over 30 points per game in their past three outings. All three of Syracuse’s straight-up wins have come on home turf this season, and despite over 50 total points being scored in each of its six games this season, the under has prevailed in totals betting on five occasions.
The Tigers travel north looking to extend their SU win streak to 12 games. Clemson shut down another opposing offense last week, limiting Wake Forest to just 16 first downs and a pair of late-game scores in a 28-14 win, but failed to cover as 21 1/2-point chalk in its second straight against the spread loss as a double-digit favorite.
Elsewhere, the Miami Hurricanes will aim to improve on their perfect 4-0 SU record as they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as 6 1/2-point favorites. The Hurricanes remained unbeaten in nine straight with last week’s 24-20 win at Florida State, which halted a seven-game SU losing streak against the Seminoles, as 2 1/2-point chalk.
The Yellow Jackets hit the road after opening the campaign by winning three of four at home, allowing just 11.3 points per game in those victories. Georgia Tech also has won three straight on the road, including a pair of outright wins as betting underdogs, but is on a miserable 1-7 SU and ATS run in clashes with the Hurricanes, including an 0-4 SU and ATS mark in its past four visits to Miami.
In other ACC action this week, the 5-1 North Carolina State Wolfpack try to keep pace with Clemson in the race for top spot in the Atlantic Division as they visit Pittsburgh as 12-point chalk. The struggling Seminoles visit Duke as 6 1/2-point favorites, and the Louisville Cardinals host Boston College as heavy 21 1/2-point favorites, while the North Carolina Tar Heels look to end a three-game SU slide as they host Virginia as four-point underdogs.
Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images
