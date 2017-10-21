Adam McQuaid’s Injury Creates Opportunity For Paul Postma With Bruins

The Boston Bruins will have a new face on the blue line in Saturday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Paul Postma will make his Bruins debut at TD Garden in wake of Adam McQuaid’s injury. The gritty defenseman sustained a broken fibula in Thursday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks, which is expected to sideline him for eight weeks.

It didn’t take long for Postma to make his presence known Saturday night. Early in the first period, the 28-year-old stood tall in the midst of a Sabres rush, blocking a shot which created a Bruins breakout.

To see Postma’s strong defensive series, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images