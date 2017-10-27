Adam Schefter Believes Patriots Will Be Aggressive At NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline typically doesn’t involve any major deals, but the New England Patriots have been active in making in-season moves in recent years. This season might not be any different.

The Patriots have struggled defensively and could look for reinforcements, especially with linebacker Dont’a Hightower expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

Here’s what ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Friday on WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” of the Patriots’ chances of making a move, as transcribed by WEEI.com:

“Well, listen, if we go back to last year, I think there were four trades before the deadline. Four. And three of them involved the Patriots. Three. They are basically always aggressive, always active and they will be again. It doesn’t mean they will do anything, but I am sure they will be making calls and exploring things to see if they can upgrade some needs, the bottom portion of their roster, plug in some holes.

“They always seem to find the Kyle Van Noys, the people that nobody wants, or have written off, or have failed to live up to expectations. Phillip Dorsett, Kyle Van Noy, Shea McClellin, we can go on and on and then seem to see if they can get it out of them. It wouldn’t surprise me if there is another guy or two that it happens for them this week, on Tuesday before the 4 o’clock Eastern trade deadline.”

The Patriots, who enter Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers at 5-2, certainly look poised for another playoff run despite their defensive inconsistency. No one, including the Patriots, has pulled away as a Super Bowl front-runner at this point, though, and that could play into how teams approach the hours leading up to Tuesday’s trade deadline.

