Adorable Young Fan Dressed As Batman Rushes Field During Jets-Falcons

The Dark Knight apparently is a New York Jets fan.

The Jets were locked in a battle with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday when someone turned on the Bat-Signal during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.

With New York leading 17-10, a young fan dressed as Batman decided to rush onto the field to help Gotham’s team.

We aren’t sure if Todd Bowles felt his team needed some help from Batman, or if The Caped Crusader was foiling another one of the Joker’s diabolical schemes.

But we’re pretty sure security wasn’t as hard on Bruce Wayne as they are other field rushers, as he clearly was just trying to help.