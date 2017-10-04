Alex Morgan Apologizes For Ejection From Disney World, Reported Drunken Behavior

Alex Morgan isn’t too big to admit when she’s wrong.

The U.S. women’s national soccer team superstar used Twitter on Tuesday morning to apologize for her recent behavior at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. Police ejected Morgan and a group of her friends from Epcot Center on Sunday following a verbal altercation with other visitors.

I want to apologize for my actions that occurred over the weekend. I will learn from this make sure it does not happen again. #liveandlearn — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) October 4, 2017

Police declined to charge Morgan, 28, and her friends with trespassing, according to The Orlando Sentinel’s Alicia DelGallo. Nevertheless, their reported behavior doesn’t reflect well on them and puts their teams, the National Women’s Soccer League’s Orlando Pride and Major League Soccer’s Orlando City, in headlines for the wrong reasons.

“As we passed Spaceship Earth, I observed several people being escorted to the front,” a deputy wrote in the incident report, per DelGallo. “They were all being very loud and belligerent toward staff around guests.

“I observed a white female, who was later identified as Alexandria Morgan yelling, screaming and taken (sic) video and possibly pictures. She appeared to be highly impaired.”

A deputy also claims to have heard Morgan “‘make a loud verbal statement’ that she knows the Orlando SWAT team,” according to DelGallo.

The Orlando Pride confirmed in a statement they’re aware of the incident involving Morgan, and head coach Tom Sermanni said Tuesday in a conference call he expects Morgan to play on Saturday against the Portland Thorns in the NWSL semifinals.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images