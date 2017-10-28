Anthony Barr Pleads Fans To Not Be ‘Fooled’ By Aaron Rodgers’ Comments

As the old saying goes, there are two sides to every story.

In a recent appearance on “Conan” on TBS, Aaron Rodgers recalled an exchange of words with Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, who broke the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s collarbone with a tough hit in Week 6.

According to Rodgers, he jawed back at Barr after the Vikings star gave him the middle finger and informed him “there’s no respect in this business anymore.”

Barr, however, remembers the incident a little differently. While the versatile linebacker owned up to flipping Rodgers the bird, he explained in a tweet Saturday that the gesture purely was in reaction to a series of profanities out of Rodgers’ mouth.

This dispute only adds more fuel to the fire between these two NFC North rivals.

