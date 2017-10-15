Anton Khudobin Posts Great Performance In Bruins’ Win Over Coyotes

The Boston Bruins’ offense was the story in the team’s 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes, but the B’s netminder deserves a helping of credit for the victory as well.

Anton Khudobin was terrific in his first start of the season, turning away 29 of 31 shots. The veteran goalie has looked strong through four periods of action this season, which helps take pressure off starter Tuukka Rask.

To see some of Khudobin’s best stops vs. the Coyotes, check out the DCU Save of the Day video above.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images