Astros’ Jose Altuve Ties World Series Game 5 With Three-Run Home Run

Game 5 of the 2017 World Series is off the rails.

The Los Angeles Dodgers briefly recaptured the lead when Cody Bellinger launched a three-run home run off Collin McHugh in the top of the fifth inning.

But the Houston Astros responded quickly, as they chased Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw in the bottom of the fifth, and then Jose Altuve sent the Minute Maid Park crowd into a frenzy.

The Astros had two runners on with two outs when Altuve crushed a game-tying three-run home run to left-center field off Kenta Maeda.

Take a look at the blast below:

This series is shaping up to be one we won’t soon forget.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images