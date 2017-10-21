Astros To Start Charlie Morton Vs. Yankees, CC Sabathia In ALCS Game 7

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees have one last shot at the World Series, and the pitching matchup will be a repeat of Game 3.

The Astros forced a Game 7 in their American League Championship Series on Friday with a 7-1 win at Minute Maid Park, and they’ll send Charlie Morton to the mound to counter Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia on Saturday night in Houston. The Yankees beat the ‘Stros 8-1 in the two pitchers’ previous matchup this ALCS, but that game was played at Yankee Stadium.

That’s an important distinction to make, as Morton hasn’t fared well so far this postseason, going 0-1 with a 10.18 ERA in two starts. However, neither outing was at home, and Morton was better at Houston in the regular season, as he posted a 10-3 record, a 3.34 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP over 16 starts at Minute Maid.

But if Astros manager A.J. Hinch has to pull Morton early, he clearly won’t hesitate to, as evidenced by what he told reporters after Game 6 on Friday.

“How it happens tomorrow, who knows?” Hinch said, per MLB.com’s Alyson Footer. “We’ll see. I’ll use every pitcher on the staff if we have to to get 27 outs.”

Game 7 kicks off at 8:08 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images