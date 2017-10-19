Automotive News Roundup: Henry Ford Museum Names Gallery After GM

Slowly but surely, the car world is turning its attention toward 2018.

Although Halloween hasn’t even arrived yet, companies throughout the automotive industry, from supercar manufacturers to tech startups, are making preparations for the new year.

For some, that means teasing their next big announcement. For others, that involves moving to put themselves in a position that offers their best chance at long-term growth.

Here are three stories that made waves throughout the automotive world this week:

McLaren Prepares To Unveil Its Most Extreme Road Car Yet

Although McLaren has confirmed its three-seat “Hyper GT” is in development, that apparently won’t be the next model the British manufacturer will add to its Ultimate Series.

McLaren on Wednesday revealed that it will debut its most extreme road car yet in the first quarter of 2018. The new car is expected to be delivered to customers ahead of the three-seater, codenamed “BP23.”

More details reportedly will be released before the end of 2017.

SpotHero Plans To Partner With Automakers To Integrate Its Service In New Cars

Another startup is entering the automotive fray.

SpotHero recently opened its new office in Detroit in the hopes of partnering with OEMs, according to Autoblog. The parking app’s goal is to work with both manufacturers and suppliers to see its services integrated into new vehicles’ infotainment systems.

Portion Of The Henry Ford Museum Renamed Following $5M Donation From GM

A gallery in The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation has been dedicated to General Motors.

GM contributed $5 million to the museum, prompting it to rename a flexible exhibit The Gallery by General Motors, according to Automobile Magazine.

The news doesn’t mean that two of the “Big Three” American manufacturers are teaming up, however. Although Henry Ford founded the museum, the automaker that bares his name doesn’t own the facility.

Thumbnail photo via The Henry Ford