Automotive News Roundup: Mitsubishi Evolution Model Name Returns As EV

Although manufacturers have their plans in place for 2018, some are beginning to think more about their long-term goals.

With new technology, such as electric vehicles and intelligent safety features, heralded as the way forward, automakers are making moves to ensure their competitiveness in this facet of the industry. As a result, the last week has seen everything from concept car reveals, to manufacturers altering their strategies.

Here are three stories that were the talk of the automotive world this week:

Mitsubishi Revives Evolution Model Name For Electric Crossover Concept

One year after it was killed off, the Mitusbishi Evolution is back — in a way.

Mitsubishi on Tuesday unveiled its new concept car, dubbed the e-Volution. Unlike the turbocharged rally-bred sedan that used to sport the Evolution moniker, the model’s second coming is an all-electric SUV.

The concept reportedly is aimed at highlighting Mitsubishi’s new strategy of leveraging its vehicle’s reliability and performance, as well as ramping up EV development, to expand its reach.

Subaru Builds Two New Test Tracks To Refine Advanced Safety Technology

Subaru’s EyeSight system has earned six of its new vehicles the IIHS’s Top Safety Pick+ designation, so we’re not surprised it’s increasing its commitment to developing advanced safety features.

On Monday, Subaru finished construction of two new test tracks at its Bifuka Proving Ground in Hokkaido, Japan, that it said will be used to refine its driver assistance technology.

In addition to a high-speed circuit that simulates a North American freeway, Subaru added an urban course to Bifuka that includes a two-lane road.

Nissan To Join Formula E In Bid To Accelerate EV Development

Renault is set to walk away from the series that it has dominated since its inception.

The Renault-Nissan Alliance has decided that Nissan will replace Renault in Formula E starting in the 2018-19 season. Nissan’s announcement confirms reports from roughly two weeks earlier, suggesting that NISMO boss Mike Carcamo attended FE preseason testing to discuss the e.dams team swapping OEM partners.

The move marks a milestone for the all-electric world championship, as Nissan will be its first Japanese manufacturer. What’s more, it will be the first factory-backed NISMO operation since it shut down its Le Mans Prototype 1 program.

Thumbnail photo via Mitsubishi