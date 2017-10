One of the least talked about streaks in sports is the Colorado Avalanche’s unbeaten run in Boston.

The Avs haven’t lost to the Bruins in Boston since 1998, and they extended that streak Monday afternoon with a dominant 4-0 victory at TD Garden.

