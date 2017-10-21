Barcelona Offers Lionel Messi Lifetime Contract To Retire With Team

It sounds like Lionel Messi isn’t leaving Barcelona any time soon.

The Argentinian soccer superstar’s contract is up this summer, and fans of the club were getting antsy that he hadn’t re-signed yet. But Barcelona CEO Oscar Grau said at a meeting Saturday to approve the team’s budget that Messi would have a new deal, and then some.

“Messi renewed his contract for four years, but the club will offer him a contract for life,” Grau said in Spanish, via Mundo Deportivo.

The 30-year-old Messi is the second-highest paid soccer player this year, with $80 million in earnings coming from $53 million in salary and bonuses and $27 million in endorsements, according to Forbes. He comes in behind Real Madrid forward and La Liga rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who makes $93 million in salary and endorsements.

