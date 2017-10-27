BC Football Fans Pumped For Halloween, Red Bandana Game At Alumni Stadium

Boston College has won two-straight games on the road and now finally returns to Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill to host the Florida State Seminoles on Friday night.
The Eagles downed the Virginia Cavaliers 41-10 on Oct. 21 and bested the Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville 45-42 back on Oct. 14.
In addition to the winning streak, it’s the annual “Welles Crowther Red Bandana Game,” so NESN.com’s Carli Buono hit the tailgate to find out how fans feel about the upward-trending BC Football season as well as hand out some brand new ’47 gear.
Watch the video above to see what fans had to say.
Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com
