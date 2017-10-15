College Football

BC’s A.J. Dillon Throws Louisville Defender To Ground During TD Run

by on Sat, Oct 14, 2017 at 9:05PM
2,632

One of the most memorable plays from Week 7 in college football came from … Boston College?

That’s right, the Eagles were soaring Saturday — especially running back A.J. Dillon.

During the fourth quarter of BC’s 45-42 win over Louisville, Dillon ripped off a 75-yard run to put the Eagles up 41-28. At the beginning of the run, the freshman back got tied up with a Cardinals defender, but wound up throwing him to the ground like a rag doll.

Watch the incredible play in the video below:

Get off me!

To say Dillon had a big day would be quite the understatement. The Groton, Mass., native rushed 39 times for an astounding 272 yards and four touchdowns.

We’re not sure what was more painful: Dillon’s stiff arm, or BC’s savage trolling of Louisville after the upset win.

Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team