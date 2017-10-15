BC’s A.J. Dillon Throws Louisville Defender To Ground During TD Run

One of the most memorable plays from Week 7 in college football came from … Boston College?
That’s right, the Eagles were soaring Saturday — especially running back A.J. Dillon.
During the fourth quarter of BC’s 45-42 win over Louisville, Dillon ripped off a 75-yard run to put the Eagles up 41-28. At the beginning of the run, the freshman back got tied up with a Cardinals defender, but wound up throwing him to the ground like a rag doll.
Watch the incredible play in the video below:
Get off me!
To say Dillon had a big day would be quite the understatement. The Groton, Mass., native rushed 39 times for an astounding 272 yards and four touchdowns.
We’re not sure what was more painful: Dillon’s stiff arm, or BC’s savage trolling of Louisville after the upset win.
Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images
