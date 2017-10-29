Bears’ Zach Miller Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury That’s Painful To Watch

The phrase “insult to injury” took on new meaning in New Orleans on Sunday.

During the third quarter of the Chicago Bears’ game against the Saints, Bears tight end Zach Miller caught what appeared to be a 26-yard touchdown pass. However, upon planting his feet, Miller appeared to suffer a serious injury, as his leg bent in an awkward direction. Took make matters worse, his TD eventually was overturned after video review, as officials ruled Miller did not complete possession of the ball.

Video of the play, which contains images some might consider graphic, can be seen below:

Please explain to me how this isn't a TD for Zach Miller. Tough way to end your season & possibly your career on bad overturned call. #Bears pic.twitter.com/RHILF45Kso — Jake Perper (@BearsBacker) October 29, 2017

And here’s the injury from another angle, which really shows how awkwardly Miller bent his leg:

That was a costly TD. Careful looking at Zach Miller's left leg. *GRAPHIC* pic.twitter.com/WA5nUopH1m — BigHeadSports (@BigHeadSports) October 29, 2017

That was ugly.

Personally, we can’t see how that play was overturned, as Miller appeared to do everything that constitutes a catch. Although, who really knows what a catch is these days?

Thumbnail photo via Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports Images