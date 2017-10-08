Ben Roethlisberger Admits ‘Maybe I Don’t Have It Anymore’ After Jags Game

Are Ben Roethlisberger’s days as an elite NFL quarterback over?
According to Big Ben himself, they just might be.
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost 30-9 to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field on Sunday, and their 35-year-old QB was a big reason why. Roethlisberger completed 33 of 55 passes for 312 yards with no touchdowns and five interceptions. Yikes.
After the game, Big Ben offered a grim assessment of his current abilities.
That’s not something the Steelers — or their fans — want to hear.
Despite what he said, Roethlisberger apparently remains confident.
Steelers defensive end Cam Hayward, for one, isn’t buying the notion that Roethlisberger is washed up.
While the Steelers have every reason to believe that Roethlisberger will turn things around, life without him still might be looming on the horizon.
During the offseason, the five-time Pro Bowler admitted he’s considering retiring after the 2017 season.
Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP