Ben Roethlisberger Admits ‘Maybe I Don’t Have It Anymore’ After Jags Game

Are Ben Roethlisberger’s days as an elite NFL quarterback over?

According to Big Ben himself, they just might be.

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost 30-9 to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field on Sunday, and their 35-year-old QB was a big reason why. Roethlisberger completed 33 of 55 passes for 312 yards with no touchdowns and five interceptions. Yikes.

After the game, Big Ben offered a grim assessment of his current abilities.

Players to finish with 0 TD and 5-or-more interceptions in a game since 2014: Ben Roethlisberger (today)

Ryan Fitzpatrick (2016) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 8, 2017

Afterwards, Ben Roethlisberger said, "Maybe I don't have it anymore." Asked: What makes you say that? Says, "I'm not playing well enough." https://t.co/w1IcjgnYKY — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 8, 2017

That’s not something the Steelers — or their fans — want to hear.

Despite what he said, Roethlisberger apparently remains confident.

When Ben Roethlisberger is asked if doubt has crept in, says, "Nope… professional athletes shouldn't have doubt." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 8, 2017

Steelers defensive end Cam Hayward, for one, isn’t buying the notion that Roethlisberger is washed up.

#Steelers cap Cam Heyward completely dismisses Ben Roethlisberger's self-flagellation. Says, "I believe in 7. Seven's done too much not to." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 8, 2017

While the Steelers have every reason to believe that Roethlisberger will turn things around, life without him still might be looming on the horizon.

During the offseason, the five-time Pro Bowler admitted he’s considering retiring after the 2017 season.

