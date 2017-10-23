Bengals Rookie Joe Mixon Compares Himself To Le’Veon Ball In Hot Take

Joe Mixon isn’t happy with how he’s been utilized in the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense.

The rookie running back, who Cincinnati selected No. 48 overall in this year’s draft, was expected to shine in his first NFL season given his ability to both run between the tackles and catch the ball out of the backfield.

The Mixon hype has dwindled, though, as the Oklahoma product has produced underwhelming numbers through the first six games of the season. He’s rushed for 235 yards with a touchdown on 74 catches while hauling in 14 catches for 98 yards.

The 21-year-old once again was a non-factor in the Bengals’ 29-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. After racking up 48 yards on seven carries in the first half, Mixon didn’t log any touches in the final two quarters.

Following another forgettable performance, Mixon aired out frustration with his role in Cincinnati’s offense and also expressed jealousy for another running back’s workload.

“It’s frustrating,” Mixon told ESPN. “I feel like I’m seeing (Le’Veon Bell) got the ball 35 times, and I got it seven in the first half and then don’t touch the ball again. (Jeremy) Hill only got one touch in the second half. It’s frustrating to us running backs. We feel like we’re in the room and we feel like we’re part of the offense. If it worked in the first half, why not do it in the second?”

There’s a reason Bell gets as many touches as he does. The Steelers star arguably is the most well-rounded running back in the league with innate playmaking ability. Bell is in an elite class when it comes to today’s backs, but Mixon believes he can produce similar numbers if his touches increased.

“Me personally, I feel like I can do way more than (Bell) did,” Mixon said. “Like I said, I only had seven carries. I can’t showcase nothing if I don’t get the ball. There’s nothing else I can say.”

We imagine Mixon isn’t the only Bengals player frustrated with how things have panned out thus far this season. Cincinnati currently ranks 29th in the NFL in both yards and points per game.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images