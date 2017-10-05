Berkshire Bank Foundation To Donate $100 For Each Bruins Assist To The Jimmy Fund

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.
As of March 30, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $11,500 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.
Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On
, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes
, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.