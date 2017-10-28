Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Kings Lineups

The Boston Bruins will receive a lift for their Saturday night tilt against the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden.

Tuukka Rask returns between the pipes for the B’s after missing the last three games with a concussion. Rask sustained the injury in practice last week after colliding with Anders Bjork.

Rask’s return couldn’t come at a better time for Boston, as its running into a red-hot Kings team that is off to an 8-1-1 start to the season. L.A. currently boasts the second-most points in the league with a strong offense paced by veteran forwards Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown.

The Bruins certainly will have their work cut out for them against the Kings, and a victory would mark the first time the Black and Gold have logged back-to-back wins this season.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Saturday’s Bruins-Kings game:

BOSTON BRUINS (4-3-1)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Anders Bjork

Jake DeBrusk — David Backes — David Pastrnak

Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Danton Heinen

Kenny Agostino — Riley Nash — Frank Vatrano

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Kevan Miller

Paul Postma — Brandon Carlo

Tuukka Rask

LOS ANGELES KINGS (8-1-1)

Alex Iafallo — Anze Kopitar — Dustin Brown

Tanner Pearson — Adrian Kempe — Tyler Toffoli

Michael Cammalleri — Brooks Laich — Trevor Lewis

Andy Andreoff — Mike Amadio — Nic Dowd

Derek Forbort — Drew Doughty

Jake Muzzin — Alec Martinez

Kurtis MacDermid — Oscar Fantenberg

Jonathan Quick

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images