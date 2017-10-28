Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Kings Lineups

The Boston Bruins will receive a lift for their Saturday night tilt against the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden.
Tuukka Rask returns between the pipes for the B’s after missing the last three games with a concussion. Rask sustained the injury in practice last week after colliding with Anders Bjork.
Rask’s return couldn’t come at a better time for Boston, as its running into a red-hot Kings team that is off to an 8-1-1 start to the season. L.A. currently boasts the second-most points in the league with a strong offense paced by veteran forwards Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown.
The Bruins certainly will have their work cut out for them against the Kings, and a victory would mark the first time the Black and Gold have logged back-to-back wins this season.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Saturday’s Bruins-Kings game:
BOSTON BRUINS (4-3-1)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Anders Bjork
Jake DeBrusk — David Backes — David Pastrnak
Tim Schaller — Sean Kuraly — Danton Heinen
Kenny Agostino — Riley Nash — Frank Vatrano
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Kevan Miller
Paul Postma — Brandon Carlo
Tuukka Rask
LOS ANGELES KINGS (8-1-1)
Alex Iafallo — Anze Kopitar — Dustin Brown
Tanner Pearson — Adrian Kempe — Tyler Toffoli
Michael Cammalleri — Brooks Laich — Trevor Lewis
Andy Andreoff — Mike Amadio — Nic Dowd
Derek Forbort — Drew Doughty
Jake Muzzin — Alec Martinez
Kurtis MacDermid — Oscar Fantenberg
Jonathan Quick
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP