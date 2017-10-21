Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sabres Lineups

The Boston Bruins have been bitten by the injury bug early and often to kick off the 2017-18 season.
Both Patrice Bergeron (lower body injury) and David Backes (diverticulitis) missed the Bruins’ first five games of the season, but made surprisingly quick recoveries, making their season debuts in Boston’s 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.
Unfortunately for the Bruins, the return of the two veteran forwards was matched with another injury departure. Adam McQuaid sustained a broken fibula against the Canucks and is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks.
With McQuaid out of action and Kevan Miller dealing with a nagging injury, Paul Postma is expected to make his Bruins debut Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres. The 28-year-old has been a journeyman for the bulk of his career, but appeared in 65 games with the Winnipeg Jets last season.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Saturday’s Bruins-Sabres game:
BOSTON BRUINS (3-3-0)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Anders Bjork
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — David Pastrnak
Kenny Agostino — David Backes — Frank Vatrano
Tim Schaller — Riley Nash — Matt Beleskey
Zdeno Chara — Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug — Charlie McAvoy
Kevan Miller — Paul Postma
Anton Khudobin
BUFFALO SABRES (1-5-2)
Evander Kane — Jack Eichel — Jason Pominville
Justin Bailey — Ryan O’Reilly — Kyle Okposo
Benoit Pouliot — Sam Reinhart — Seth Griffith
Matt Moulson — Johan Larsson — Jordan Nolan
Marco Scandella — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nathan Beaulieu — Matt Tennyson
Jake McCabe — Victor Antipin
Robin Lehner
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
