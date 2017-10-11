Between The Tackles: How Patriots Can Fix Ongoing Offensive Line Woes

It seems New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can only take so many more hits before minor injuries turn into major ones.

Brady is getting sacked at a rate twice as high as last season’s for a number of reasons. The Patriots’ offensive tackles, Nate Solder and Marcus Cannon, are struggling and Brady isn’t releasing the ball as quickly as he did in past years because receiver Julian Edelman is out with a torn ACL and the team acquired more downfield threats in wideouts Brandin Cooks and Phillip Dorsett.

So, how will the Patriots protect Brady better moving forward? NESN.com’s Doug Kyed, Zack Cox and Michaela Vernava have some ideas on this week’s “Between The Tackles” podcast. Watch the full show above.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images