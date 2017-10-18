Between The Tackles: How Patriots Can Make Statement In Super Bowl LI Rematch

Six weeks into the 2017 NFL season, the New England Patriots still have plenty to prove.

Though the Patriots are 4-2 thus far, three of those wins came by seven points or fewer, including a 24-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Not exactly dominant stuff from a team some believed could go 19-0 this season.

Should we be concerned or encouraged by what the Patriots have shown in recent weeks? NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discussed that and more on the this week’s edition of the “Between the Tackles” podcast.

The crew also previewed this Sunday’s Super Bowl LI rematch, including a look at Stephon Gilmore’s health and a chat about who on the Patriots’ defense will defend Julio Jones.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images