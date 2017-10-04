Between The Tackles: Struggling Patriots Seem To Really Miss Logan Ryan

We’re one month into the NFL season, and the New England Patriots’ secondary remains a disaster.

Stephon Gilmore’s adjustment to the Patriots’ defensive system has been rocky at best, and miscommunication among the team’s defensive backs has been the team’s biggest downfall through four games.

It’s far too early to give up on Gilmore and call his signing — for five years and $65 million — a failure, but his struggles have raised the question of whether the Patriots would have been better off keeping Logan Ryan, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Tennessee Titans this past offseason.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discussed that topic and more in the latest episode of the “Between the Tackles” podcast. They also previewed the upcoming Thursday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and compared this season’s 2-2 start to the one the Patriots got off two in 2014.

Watch the full episode in the player above.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images