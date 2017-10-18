Bill Belichick Calls Rob Gronkowski ‘Twinkle Toes’ — And Gronk Loves It

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rob Gronkowski’s second touchdown Sunday might have earned the big tight end a new nickname.

Early in the second half of the New England Patriots’ eventual 24-17 win over the New York Jets, Gronkowski beat safety Jamal Adams on a crossing route, easily evaded Marcus Maye and galloped into the end zone, high-stepping as he crossed the goal line.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick remarked on Gronkowski’s finishing flourish during his weekly film breakdown on Patriots.com.

“Nice little high step there,” Belichick chuckled as he circled the celebration on the telestrator.

Bill Belichick called Rob Gronkowski "twinkle toes" for this celly. pic.twitter.com/9LJfUw4glQ — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) October 18, 2017

Apparently, the coach’s reaction wasn’t quite as positive when he showed that same play to the team.

“Oh, he liked that?” Gronkowski asked Wednesday when informed of Belichick’s reaction. “It didn’t seem like he liked it.”

How did Belichick react behind closed doors?

“He says I’ve got twinkle toes,” Gronkowski said. “So I’ll take twinkle toes. I like when I have twinkle toes — that means I’m feeling good. I’m feeling it.”

“Twinkle Toes” doesn’t sound like the most desirable moniker, but don’t tell that to Gronk.

“I took it as a compliment,” he said. “… I like twinkle toes.”

Despite missing one game with a thigh injury and leaving halfway through another with a groin ailment, Gronkowski has been one of the Patriots’ most productive pass-catchers this season. He ranks second on the team in receiving yards with 401, second in touchdown catches with four, tied for second in receptions with 26 and first in yards after catch with 123.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images