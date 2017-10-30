Bill Belichick’s Shutdown Of Reporter After Patriots-Chargers Is Ice Cold

There’s only one thing in this world Bill Belichick hates more than press conferences: Dumb questions. Combine the two, and, well, it’s not going to be pretty.

After the New England Patriots’ rather ugly, 21-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium, a reporter asked Belichick if such a low-scoring contest was a “style” of game the Patriots coach preferred.

Belichick’s answer may have dropped the temperature in the room by a few degrees.

That’s a pretty brutal exchange, even by Belichick’s standards. Here’s the transcript:

This press conference exchange was peak Belichick. pic.twitter.com/qLp6yFeXDD — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 29, 2017

Belichick probably is the last person you want to ask about “style,” so this poor reporter probably should have seen his icy response coming.

Maybe try the special teams angle next time?

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images