Bill Belichick’s Shutdown Of Reporter After Patriots-Chargers Is Ice Cold

on Mon, Oct 30, 2017
There’s only one thing in this world Bill Belichick hates more than press conferences: Dumb questions. Combine the two, and, well, it’s not going to be pretty.

After the New England Patriots’ rather ugly, 21-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium, a reporter asked Belichick if such a low-scoring contest was a “style” of game the Patriots coach preferred.

Belichick’s answer may have dropped the temperature in the room by a few degrees.

That’s a pretty brutal exchange, even by Belichick’s standards. Here’s the transcript:

Belichick probably is the last person you want to ask about “style,” so this poor reporter probably should have seen his icy response coming.

Maybe try the special teams angle next time?

