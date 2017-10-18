Bill Russell Offers Gordon Hayward Celtics’ Support With Moving Tweet

Gordon Hayward didn’t need much time to become a full-fledged member of the Boston Celtics family.

NBA and Celtics legend Bill Russell offered the Celtics forward his support Tuesday night following the gruesome injury he suffered in Boston’s season-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Russell directed this poignant tweet at Hayward, as he begins a long road to recovery from a fractured left ankle.

@gordonhayward want you to know you are a #Celtic & you are not alone, we #bleedgreentogether — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) October 18, 2017

Hayward broke his leg in his first game as a Celtics player and he’s expected to miss most, if not all, of the season.

Russell’s well-timed message contrasts with those of Skip Bayless and Mia Khalifa, whose reactions to Hayward’s injury drew sharp criticism.

Russell, 83, is new to Twitter but he’s already operating on the social network like a seasoned pro.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images