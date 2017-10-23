Bills Fan Slams Lady Through Table In Completely Absurd Tailgating Stunt

For some reason, the Bills Mafia has a weird tradition of breaking tables during their pregame tailgates.

Before the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, we saw one fan jump onto a table that was on fire, and subsequently become engulfed in flames.

While that was next-level stupid, another member of the Mafia might have topped it when he picked up a girl and slammed her through a foldable table.

We really have no idea why this happened, but you can see the head-scratchingly stupid moment in the video below.

Who says chivalry is dead?

Bills Mafia gonna Bills Mafia, we guess.